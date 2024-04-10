Rajkummar Rao transforms himself to play visually impaired industrialist

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 7:48 PM

After the trailer launch of Srikanth, its makers have received an overwhelming response and appreciation from the audience. However, a special appreciation post is finally here. Patralekhaa penned a special note of praise for her husband and actor Rajkummar Rao.

Taking to Instagram, Patralekhaa shared the trailer of Srikanth along with a long note.

The note read, "Rajjjjjjj, what an amazing trailer. I am so stoked for you and this amazing character that you played. I just want to scribble a couple of words about your journey with this character."

Sharing the details about Rajkummar shooting for his character, Patralekhaa shared, "It all started with you going to the blind school , the very next week you came home with almost a cracked rib as you were praticing blind cricket so you thought may well shut the eyes n play. I dint realise that this wasn't the scary part. The scary part began after a few days of your shoot when I saw your shoulder dropping. Your posture began to change. I kept yelling that you don't have to do this. At some point I thought you were going to go blind with not letting your eyes rest.."

The makers of the highly anticipated film Srikanth unveiled an inspiring trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned the post, which read, "Trailer Out Now. Embark on a journey where every moment becomes extraordinary through Srikanth's vision! #Srikanth releases in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

Rajkummar Rao portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but also how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness.

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring. The film will honour his remarkable journey. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the movie also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

The movie is slated to release in cinemas on May 10. ANI

