Rajinikanth in hospital over swelling in blood vessel

Hospital says he'll be discharged in two days

By ANI

Indian actor Rajinikanth (Photo by AFP)
Indian actor Rajinikanth (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM

Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM

Actor Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late on Monday night.

He was taken to the hospital after he experienced severe stomach pain, according to officials.


The Apollo Hospitals has now released a medical bulletin about his health.

"Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a nonsurgical, transcatheter method, " read the bulletin released from Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

"Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," as per the bulletin.

"We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days."

Hospital sources earlier confirmed that Rajinikanth's condition is stable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is set to star in the film Coolie. Although specific details about the movie are still under wraps, a recently released teaser has already piqued fans' interest.

It showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, where he confronts adversaries wielding a belt made of gold watches. The monochrome teaser, highlighted with gold accents, has left audiences eager for more.

Coolie marks the debut collaboration between the iconic actor and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film is rumoured to feature Sivakarthikeyan in a significant role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

While the release date for Coolie has yet to be announced, anticipation continues to grow.In addition to Coolie, Rajinikanth will appear in Vettaiyan, sharing the screen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. It is slated for a worldwide release in October.

