Raj Kundra slams media for using wife Shilpa Shetty as 'clickbait'

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has opened up about his ongoing legal troubles and how the media has influenced public perception of him and his family.

Kundra who was arrested in 2021 by Mumbai Police over allegations linked to the production and distribution of adult content, has consistently denied all charges, asserting that his business ventures were legitimate.

During an interview with ANI, Kundra took umbrage about the media using his wife to spawn controversies.

"Shilpa Shetty has earned such a big name for herself here, she has worked so hard. It is so unfair that the controversy is mine, and you are involving my wife's name. Why? Because you get clickbait? You are spoiling her reputation for views. She has nothing to do with this, so why involve her? Just because I am her husband?," said Kundra.

A prominent figure in business and sports, including ownership of an IPL team, Kundra emphasised that the public should refrain from dragging his family into his personal challenges.

"I have been here for 15 years, from an IPL team owner to a businessman who has made many investments in India. I don't think I am not well-known. It is wrong to spoil someone's reputation like this. You can say anything about me, but don't involve my family unnecessarily," he said.The controversy surrounding Kundra intensified after he was implicated in a case of money laundering linked to adult content production, with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summoning him for further questioning.

The investigation has focused on potential financial misconduct and the laundering of funds from the illicit industry.

Kundra also expressed frustration over what he termed "trial by media."

"I wasn't as hurt by the legal cases or the process of going through the legal system as much as I was by the trial by media. I know the media is doing its job, they're reporting, but there are some in the media who create news without fact-checking. Certain segments have done this. As far as the media is concerned, we will always have a love-hate relationship. We can't live without each other, but facts should be checked," he said.

Kundra also expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his wife and his family.