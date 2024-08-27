Raj Kapoor's iconic classic 'Awara' to premiere in 4K at Toronto Film Festival 2024

Hira, who was the founder of and editor of 'Stardust Magazine', passed away on August 23
Prepare for a cinematic treat as Raj Kapoor's iconic film Awara returns to the spotlight in an extraordinary 4K restoration. The official account of the National Film Development Corporation announced the news.
The world premiere of this restored classic will unfold at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, specifically within the esteemed TIFF Classics section.
This impressive restoration effort has been spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India, breathing new life into the beloved film.
The restoration project, part of the National Film Heritage Mission, boasts enhanced colour grading skilfully overseen by Kunal Kapoor.
This meticulous process ensures that while Awara embraces a fresh, modern look, it remains true to the essence of Raj Kapoor's original vision.
Funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, this project underscores a celebration of Kapoor's centenary, which will be marked in December 2024.
Movie enthusiasts will have the chance to experience Awara in all its 4K glory on September 13, 2024, at TIFF.
Directed and produced by Kapoor himself, Awara is a classic film whose story follows the life of Raj, a young man who turns to crime after facing societal rejection and personal tragedies.
The film is a poignant exploration of fate, social injustice, and redemption.
What makes Awara truly remarkable is its blend of melodrama and music, elements that Kapoor mastered.
The film features unforgettable songs such as Awara Hoon, which has become an anthem of sorts, capturing the essence of the protagonist's troubled yet hopeful spirit.
Kapoor's performance as Raj, with his characteristic charm and depth, garnered widespread acclaim and cemented his status as a leading figure in Indian cinema.
