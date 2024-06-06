R Madhavan unveils poster of movie 'Miss You'

Thriller to begin production this year
Indian actor R Madhavan unveiled a poster with the first look of the actor Siddharth in the movie Miss You.
"After the multiple Award winning # Chithha my dear bro Sid picks up a story on the way after ages...Roses are red,Violets are Blue, Sid's next romance film is Miss you. We know you've all missed him too...The Lover Man Sid is back This is going to be historic as well. The heart flutter," Madhavan wrote.
The poster depicts the actor with a backpack.
The movie, Miss You, has been directed by N. Rajasekar; the music is by Gibran.
Meanwhile, Siddharth is also in the headlines for his engagement to actor Aditi Rao Hydari.
Siddharth announced his engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari on March 28 in Telangana, sharing photos on Instagram where they proudly displayed their engagement rings.
His caption read, "She said YES! Engaged."
The two reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021.
ALSO READ:
Thriller to begin production this year
The 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman has no plans to retire
Eight-episode drama is set about 100 years before the 1999 film 'Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace'
Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973
Movie is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone
She posted photographs of her ensemble on social media
Actor says she’s trying out being an assistant director