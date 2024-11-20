Prosecutors say notes show Sean 'Diddy' Combs obstructing justice

US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs (Photo by AFP)

Sean "Diddy" Combs is due to appear in court on Tuesday for a hearing over how prosecutors came to possess his handwritten notes following a search of the jail cell where the rapper and producer is being held ahead of his sex trafficking trial. Lawyers for Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, wrote in a Monday court filing that the notes concerned defence witnesses and strategies, and were subject to attorney-client privilege, a legal doctrine that safeguards confidential communications between lawyers and their clients.

The defence lawyers called the seizure of the notes a violation of Combs' right to a fair trial and the protection against self-incrimination and unreasonable searches and seizures under the US Constitution. Prosecutors with the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan said the notes discussed Combs paying a potential witness, demonstrating he was trying to obstruct justice. Prosecutors said an investigator took photos of the notes during a broad, pre-planned search on October 28 by various federal agencies of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

This investigation could lead to more charges against Combs, making the photographs fair game as evidence, according to prosecutors.

Combs is due to appear at 3pm EDT (2000 GMT) before US District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan.

Combs, 55, was arrested in September on charges accusing him of using his business empire including record label Bad Boy Entertainment to transport women and male sex workers across state lines to take part in recorded performances called "Freak Offs." The music mogul is scheduled to go on trial starting on May 5 on three felony counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prosecution. Combs' lawyers have said the sexual activity described in the indictment was consensual.