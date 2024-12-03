Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

The couple married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, marked their sixth wedding anniversary on December 1, with a special treat for their daughter, Malti Marie.
The family spent their day in New York, enjoying a private screening of the recently released Moana 2, Malti's "favourite" movie.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Chopra Jonas shared a series of photos from the memorable day.
The first image captured a bathroom selfie, followed by a cosy table setup with chocolates, a Moana poster, and pizza boxes.
Although Malti's face was not visible in the photos, Chopra Jonas gave glimpses of the toddler enjoying the film, including a shot of her walking into the theatre.
There was also a heartwarming image showing Malti and her friends sitting together, their backs to the camera, engrossed in the movie.
In her post, she expressed her joy, writing, "What a special treat on our anniversary. Malti's favourite Moana with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!! Thank you @disney @disneyanimation for the amazing screening. All the kids had the best time. In theaters now @nickjonas."
Chopra Jonas' close friend, Anita Chatterjee, also shared a few photos from the outing. One image featured Nick Jonas dressed in a green jacket and cargo pants.
The couple married in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018.
