Priyanka Chopra in Australia for 'The Bluff' shoot with her 'best travel partner'

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 2:10 PM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 2:11 PM

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas headed to Australia for the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff with her 'best travel partner', who is none other than her daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka treated fans with a glimpse of her travel journey with Malti.

The video features a breathtaking view from a plane window while touching down in Australia.

Priyanka's daughter can be seen enjoying the view at the airport.

Then the actor focused the camera on herself. She is seen wearing a brown overcoat, cap, and shades. Priyanka next switched the camera to Malti, who is seen leaning on her mother's arms

"Touchdown..The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever," she captioned the post.

The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers is set in the 19th century Caribbean. The film follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline.

The movie, produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is directed and co-written by Frank E. Flowers. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series Citadel.

Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for the highly anticipated film Heads Of State, an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.