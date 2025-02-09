Priyanka Chopra extends best wishes to her brother Siddharth and sister-in-law Neelam

Actor Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra recently got married in a full Punjabi-style ceremony. The past few days saw 'Desi' girl and her family indulging in wedding festivities which were all about "band, baaja and blast."

After wrapping up the wedding day, Chopra on Saturday took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note congratulating her brother and sister-in-law Neelam.

"To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness (red heart emoji) #SidNee ki shaadi! @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya," she captioned the post, sharing several adorable glimpses from the traditional ceremony.

In one of the clips, Chopra can be seen making a stunning entry with her brother. Dressed in an aqua-blue coloured lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, the Dostana star left everyone in awe with her ethnic look.

In another video, one can see Chopra dancing her heart out at Punjabi songs during her brother's baraat [entourage]. There are also family pictures featuring Chopra's in-laws.