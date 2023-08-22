Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas send a heartfelt letter to congratulate 'Gadar 2' director on film's success

The lead of upcoming film, 'The Archies' celebrated his special day with loved ones
Gadar 2 continues to shatter records at the domestic box office, approaching the impressive ₹400 crore mark. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has garnered acclaim from both celebrities and fans alike.
The latest addition to the list of admirers is actor Priyanka Chopra and singer, Nick Jonas, who also extended his congratulations to Anil.
Anil Sharma shared his gratitude by posting photos of a flower bouquet and a heartfelt handwritten note that he received from Priyanka. The note read: "Dear Anil sir, congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2! Lots of wishes for the future endeavours! Much love, Priyanka and Nick."
As the film continues to perform at the box office, Anil shared his excitement on X by stating, "11th day, 13.50 cr .. when audience loves your film they love u unconditionally … I thank my entire unit, artists, @anilsharmaprod, @ZeeStudios_ for their hard work and sincere effort in making this happen, hopefully we’ll cross 400cr today."
ALSO READ:
The lead of upcoming film, 'The Archies' celebrated his special day with loved ones
A combined collection of artworks from the The Palestinian Museum, Alserkal Art Foundation and Barjeel Art foundation pays tribute to Palestinian cultural legacy
Nabeel Khan says the composition is a National Day gift to the country that has embraced him with immense love
Joaquin Phoenix portrays the famous French emperor in the film, currently playing in UAE cinemas
New string of allegations comes mostly out of a special law, which creates a year-long suspension of usual time limit to sue over an alleged sexual assault
Popular fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, who is set to make an appearance at Dubai Active, on fitness myths and working out on a clock
Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures
According to a court filing, the victim Sheila Kennedy, an actress and model, said that she did not consent and felt overpowered