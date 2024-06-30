E-Paper

Prateek Kuhad drops new track, 'I'm Someone New'

He recently embarked on his Silhouettes Tour

By ANI

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM

Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:34 AM

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has released his latest single, I'm Someone New.

Taking to Instagram, Kuhad treated fans to the song and the video, captioning it, “Straight from the I'm Someone New OUT NOW!”


Prateek recently embarked on his globally successful Silhouettes Tour.

In March, he opened for Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour in India, followed by the release of three singles: No Complaints, Just Like A Movie, and I'm Someone New.


Reflecting on his new single, Kuhad said, “Sometimes, being around a person and their love can really change you into the best version of yourself, a version that maybe you weren't even aware existed. At its core, I'm Someone New is about the immensely transformative power of love. This song was made with a lot of heart, and I'm happy that it's finally out!”

