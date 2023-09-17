Powering Bollywood's love for flowers

Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 2:41 PM

If you had seen the dreamy wedding photographs of Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Tanna and Kajal Aggarwal you would have probably noticed that they all had one thing in common – floral jewellery. All of these have been made by Floral Art, a Mumbai-based design studio that is on a mission to add a floral touch to all kinds of events.

Started 21 years ago by Kavita Kapur, who had a simple yet powerful passion for creative expression, she now works with her daughter, Srishti Kapur and the duo works on a variety of floral jewellery, ranging from floral kaleeras to haath-phools and many more. “We have witnessed various eras of client needs, especially when it comes to floral jewellery. Earlier, our clients were keen on using fresh flowers and the floral jewellery was limited to earrings and necklaces,” says Srishti Kapur, Co-Founder, Floral Art. Srishti has five degrees from the prestigious Sogetsu School of Ikebana, while Kavita holds three master's degrees from the esteemed Ohara School of Ikebana, so you are in good hands.

Naturally, their designs have found favour among the Bollywood brigade as well as other celebrities. “We have been truly fortunate to have had the privilege of adorning some remarkable celebrities with our exquisite floral jewellery on their significant occasions. The list includes notable names such as Neha Dhupia, for whom we designed a stunning floral tiara for her bridal shower. We also had the honour of customising floral jewellery and kaleeras for Sonam Kapoor's wedding, as well as being part of the decor for Jahnvi Dhawan's baby shower,” says Srishti.

In more recent years, they have been a part of Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Tanna and Kajal Aggarwal's big days by designing customised jewellery for their mehendi or haldi. In addition to celebrities, they have collaborated with numerous influencers like Summiyya Patni, Masoom Minawala and Sonakshi Raaj.

The duo’s journey has been incredibly serendipitous, with many celebrities personally seeking out their floral designs, a fact they often discovered only when spotting their creations in photos released by the celebrities. The team is approached by celebrities directly or through their stylists. “With Sonam Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal, their families directly approached us, entrusting us with their design visions. For Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, it was their stylists who reached out to us. At the time, we were blissfully unaware of the identity of our clients-to-be. Nevertheless, driven by our excellent rapport with these stylists and our confidence in the worth of our creations, we eagerly crafted bespoke designs. This reflects our unwavering commitment to creating pieces that are sure to be cherished and appreciated.”

In fact, the celebrities have also broken the trend of wearing red for the wedding. However, a pivotal shift occurred when Katrina Kaif and Karishma Tanna chose white floral jewellery for their haldi ceremonies. “This choice sparked a remarkable trend, prompting numerous brides to approach us with requests for white pieces. Thankfully, our adeptness at complete customization allowed us to seamlessly embrace this emerging colour trend, all the while maintaining our signature style,” says Srishti.

The team understands that every bride is unique, and her vision for her wedding day ensemble varies. Hence they make sure that their commitment to personalisation extends to every facet of their designs. “In Alia Bhatt's wedding, where the wedding planner reached out to us for elegantly simple hand corsages, we meticulously crafted designs that aligned seamlessly with her penchant for delicate aesthetics. Witnessing our designs complement Alia's grace on such a significant occasion is truly beyond words. It is these unforgettable moments that fuel our passion and continue to inspire us every day,” says Srishti.

Interestingly, the team’s celebrity connection is not just restricted to weddings and events but encompasses a significant role in the celebratory moments of numerous celebrity families. “We collaborate extensively in designing festive packaging and decor for events like Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali, nurturing ongoing relationships that hold immense value for future endeavours. These collaborations serve as pillars of our brand's growth, solidifying our connections with these esteemed families, who are a pleasure to work and associate with,” says Srishti.

They have recently come up with their newest Bridal Collection for 2023 called ‘Garden of Eden’. The collection draws inspiration from the mythical paradise and weaves a captivating tale of elegance, celebrating the irresistible charm of nature's blossoms and the seamless harmony that exists between humanity and mother nature. The soft pastel tones, lush greens, and iridescent hues paint a picture of a flourishing sanctuary, inviting brides to immerse themselves in its boundless charm through unique floral pieces like earrings, rings, necklaces, wristbands, head accessories and more.

Looking ahead, the team aspires to emerge as the definitive choice for all kinds of floral requirements. “Our plan is to craft a new collection each year, dedicating this time to refine our craft and presciently cater to the evolving needs of brides. Fortified by a robust team that stands beside us, our trajectory of growth knows no bounds. With each step we take, our ascent reaches new heights, and the excitement is palpable as we look forward to shaping fresh trends with every passing season,” signs off Srishti.