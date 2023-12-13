'Nicest' judge in the world Frank Caprio diagnosed with cancer on his birthday

Photo: Instagram

Popular TV Judge Frank Caprio, 87, known for his unique approach in the courtroom, recently shared some heartbreaking news. In an emotional video, Frank Caprio revealed that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The ‘Caught In Providence’ judge mentioned that his diagnosis came at a time which is typically "one of the happiest days of the year for [him]"— his birthday.

“I would ask each of you, in your own, to please pray for me,” Frank Caprio said before mentioning how he was feeling unwell after he celebrated his birthday on November 24, and decided to go for a medical check-up. He was then diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas and started getting his treatment.

"I pray that God guides their thoughts and their hands in their treatment of me. I know this is a long road and I'm fully prepared to fight as hard as I can. One thing that people ask me is, 'What can I do for you?' First of all, I can't thank all of you enough for your friendship and your kind messages. But I would ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me," he said.

The TV judge further went on to say, “I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe, in addition to the medical treatment that I'm receiving, is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this.”

Frank Caprio turned teary eyed as he shared the news of his health battle. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and well-wishes from his fans, he conveyed that it "means the world" to him. Accompanying a video, he wrote, "Say a prayer... Your help will give me the strength to fight this health battle."

In no time, fans and followers inundated the comments section of his post with messages of support for a speedy recovery.

A user expressed, "Lifting you up in prayer for sure. You are such a gift to our generation." Another added, "Sending you a lot of prayers. Thank you for showing us the example of empathy in action."

Caprio has served as a Providence Municipal Court Judge since 1985. He rose to fame through his television show, ‘Caught in Providence’, which earned a Daytime Emmy award nomination in 2021. Renowned for his compassionate, humble, and kind nature in the courtroom, Caprio is notably empathetic towards traffic violators. He is also popular for his heartwarming interactions with children.

