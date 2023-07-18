Popular K-drama star to come to Dubai next month, meet-and-greet prices revealed

She was best known overseas for her 1969 hit 'Je t’aime...moi non plus'
Attention, K-drama fans! Lee Jong Suk, of 'Romance is a bonus book' fame, is coming to Dubai!
The star will be touring several cities in Asia, and will be arriving in Dubai on August 5, 2023. He is travelling on his fanmeeting tour titled 'Dear. My With'.
Those interested in seeing the model and actor will be able to choose one of three categories for tickets. The categories are: Gold, Silver and Bronze.
All categories will offer separate benefits which include: a group photo, signed posters, a goodbye session and exclusive photocards.
The 'Pinocchio' star will be indulging in a group photo session with fans that get the gold ticket.
Lee Jong Suk will be meeting fans at the Agenda, located in Dubai Media City.
