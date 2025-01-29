Pooja Hegde talks 'Deva', versatility, and bringing an 'investigative journalist' to life

Pooja Hegde is all set to captivate audiences with her upcoming film, Deva, an edge-of-the-seat thriller that promises layers of lies, betrayal, and action. The film, releasing on January 31 in the UAE, stars Shahid Kapoor as the male lead and is directed by prominent Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews who forays into the world of Bollywood with this story about a rebellious police officer.

While the plot remains under wraps, Pooja, in a chat with City Times, offers a glimpse into her role and the intense preparation she underwent to bring her character to life.

In Deva, Pooja steps into the shoes of Diya, an investigative journalist. Talking about her character, she says, "Diya is a girl of today — fearless and outspoken. She plays a crucial role in driving the story forward. When you watch the film, you’ll understand more about how she fits into the grand scheme of things."

What makes Diya stand out is her real and raw persona — something Pooja was excited to portray. "People haven’t seen me in such a role in Hindi cinema before," she explains. "I wanted to showcase a different side of me as an actor, hoping filmmakers would see my versatility."

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde

A personal connection

For Pooja, Deva was not just another film — it was an emotional journey through the streets of Mumbai, the city she calls home. "I do a lot of South films, and even my Hindi projects are often shot outside Mumbai. But Deva was different. We filmed in places like Dongri (a locality in Mumbai), and that was special for me," she recalls. "My father grew up in Mazgaon, and he went to St. Mary's. He had taken me there once to show me where he lived. To actually shoot there felt like coming full circle."

And that is something Pooja will always remember and cherish about Deva.

Reflecting on the filming process, Pooja remembers shooting the song Bhasad Macha. "I had just come back from Los Angeles and was jet-lagged, but I’m so happy with how it turned out. The entire shoot was an amazing experience," she recalls.

When asked to describe Deva in one word, she instantly responds, "Action-packed."

Stepping into the character

To step into the mindset of an investigative journalist, Pooja focused on the defining traits of such a role. "Being an investigative journalist means probing into places where people might not want you to go. You need to be bold and fearless. I applied these characteristics to Diya in all her scenes," she shares.

Balancing multiple projects at once, including the Tamil film Retro, was an added challenge. "I was filming Retro at the same time as Deva. If you watch the teaser, you'll see how different my character is. This year, I'm focusing on choosing diverse roles," she adds. Malayalam filmmaker Andrrews makes his Bollywood debut with Deva, and working under his direction was a memorable experience for Pooja. "Roshan sir knows exactly what he wants and isn't afraid to voice it. He told me, 'I want to see Diya, not Pooja,' and I hope I did justice to his vision," she says. Since Deva sees Pooja playing a journalist, we were keen to hear her take on the profession. "The best journalists I've spoken to are the ones who listen more than they ask," she said. "Instead of just running through a set of prepared questions, real conversations happen when you truly engage with the person you're interviewing."