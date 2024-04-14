Pooja Bhatt on Salman Khan's home shooting: Horrific and condemnable

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 6:38 PM

Reacting to a disturbing event early Sunday, in which gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, Pooja Bhatt expressed her shock and concern on her X account, highlighting the precariousness of public safety.

"Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary." she stated, emphasising the need for stringent surveillance in posh residential area in Mumbai. The actor was responding to a tweet by news agency ANI reporting the incident.

According to The Hindustan Times, the incident triggered an enhanced police deployment and a thorough investigation involving local law enforcement and forensic teams, underlining the gravity of the security lapse.

