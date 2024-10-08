'Plenty of spooky memories on sets of Stree 2': Aparshakti Khurana shares 'haunting' moments from shoot

Aparshakti Khurana, celebrated for his infectious energy and impeccable comedic timing, is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Stree 2, which has earned him widespread love and admiration. Adding to that mix is another recently released feature film, Berlin, winning him critical acclaim, a new song release and a visit to Dubai for high-profile brand endorsements. It’s clear that the actor has his hands full with the kind of success he has been waiting for.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of ‘happy problems,’” he says with a warm smile. “There’s a lot of confusion about giving time to my family, my work, and my brands. But I think it’s a happy problem to have — to be everywhere in a good way."

In a conversation with Khaleej Times during his recent visit to Dubai, Khurana reflects on his whirlwind journey, acknowledging the challenges and triumphs that accompany navigating the unpredictable world of entertainment.

Indian actor Aparshakti Khurana visits Sobha Homes in Dubai ahead of IIFA Weekend. Photos by Neeraj Murali/KT

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q. When you started your career, did you ever anticipate this kind of reception in Dubai?

Not at all. The film industry is so fickle and uncertain. As an artist, you can never pinpoint where you want to go. I think energies need to align to make things happen.

Q. Congratulations on the success of Stree 2. How are you handling all the love and appreciation?

Thank you! The energy and happiness that comes from that is amazing. And celebrating at Sobha Homes, here in Dubai, only makes it better. When you have such a great run, you just thank the universe and feel grateful.

Q. Looking back at the Stree 2 shoot, what’s one memory that stands out?

I think the best memory is from Stree 1, when we first got together. Back then, Abhishek [Banerjee], Raj[kummar Rao], Shraddha [Kapoor], and I weren’t friends yet. Now, we’ve built this great camaraderie, and it speaks volumes about teamwork.

Q. Any spooky memories from the set?

Plenty. It’s funny, every time the crew went on a recce [a pre-filming visit to a location], the local line producers would point out spooky or haunted locations. And the director would always insist, ‘No, we’re shooting here, nowhere else!’ No matter how haunting the experience was or scared the actors were, we'd have to go ahead with it.

Q. Do you scare easily?

No, I’m fine. I don’t believe in ghosts, so I’m alright.

Q. You’re known for your impeccable comedic timing. Does comedy come naturally to you, or do you have to prep for it?

Honestly, comedy aligns with the upbeat tempo of my life. It’s all about energy. But when it comes to serious roles like in Jubilee or Berlin, I need to tone that energy down and focus on becoming a different person. Comedy is all about being upbeat, but serious roles demand control and introspection.

Q. Are you a detail-oriented person when it comes to your craft?

Absolutely. My journey, from Dangal to Stree 2, has been about mastering the art of detail. It starts with the writing and carries through to the acting. The paradigm shift in filmmaking today is all about attention to detail. Every few years, we see this shift, whether it’s in acting, writing, or even industries like real estate.

Q. With artificial intelligence (AI), there’s bound to be a paradigm shift across industries. How will it impact Indian cinema?

Definitely. There was a time when TV hosts were called “announcers” and were very stiff. Over time, it evolved into conversational hosting. That’s how evolution works, whether it’s in real estate or entertainment. So, I think we’ll see a purer side of filmmaking.

Young filmmakers are taking their projects to film festivals, getting recognition, and big production houses are taking notice. It's not happening today, but in the next five years, there will be a shift. The audience is getting smarter, just like how customers here in Dubai have become more discerning. Q. Do you see AI making its way into the industry, like scripts written by AI? I wouldn't want to comment until I've read something written by AI. But I love how technology is evolving — it's all about how we choose to use it. You can take the wrong path or the right one. It's up to us to be wise with our choices. Q. You started your journey as a radio host. When did the acting bug bite you? Was it something you and Ayushmann discussed at home as kids? I'd be lying if I said I always wanted to be an artist. I wanted to be a sportsman, specifically a cricketer, but I got rejected. I wouldn't say I left cricket — cricket left me. After trying my hand at different professions and facing rejections, I started doing radio and theatre, and I fell in love with the stage. It's been a slow, step-by-step journey, but I wouldn't have it any other way. Q. What's the best advice Ayushmann has given you on this journey? It's not so much about giving advice, but rather giving each other reality checks. We're always honest with each other about our work, and that's important. It's crucial to have real people around you who give you honest feedback. When you start listening to 'yes men', that's when you start making poor decisions. That applies in any field — acting or otherwise. You need people around you who can tell you what's right or wrong. Q. Finally, any advice for aspiring actors who want to follow in your footsteps? Honestly, there's no one-size-fits-all advice. Everyone's journey is their own. We only consider someone wise once they've achieved something. Before that, everyone is equally talented, hardworking, and disciplined. It's all about being in the right place at the right time. If you have conviction in your own journey, you'll get where you need to be. somya@khaleejtimes.com