Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh collaborate for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track

The excitement surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to grow, with the release of a teaser for the film's title track, featuring a collaboration between Pitbull, known as Mr Worldwide, and Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

Following the recent release of the film's trailer, this partnership blends Bollywood's vibrant energy with international beats.

Kartik Aaryan, who reprises his role as Rooh Baba, leads the track with his signature dance moves and charismatic style.

The teaser released on Tuesday by the makers of the film has added to the anticipation of the song's release.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for his chart-topping recreations, and featuring original compositions by Pritam, the title track is set to uphold the musical legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

The collaboration brings together a dynamic trio: Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar with a focus on modern sounds intertwined with traditional Indian elements.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.