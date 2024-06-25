'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry killed in Hawaii shark attack

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:38 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:39 PM

A Hawaiian surfer who also acted on TV and in movies including Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean has died in a shark attack, authorities said.

Tamayo Perry, 49, died on Sunday at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu, moments after the encounter.

Perry played a buccaneer in the fourth instalment of the popular swashbuckling franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

He also appeared in the re-boot of Hawaii Five-O and in cult TV series Lost, which was largely filmed on the US archipelago, as well as in the 2002 surf movie Blue Crush.

In addition to his big and small screen appearances, Perry was a lifeguard and professional surfer.