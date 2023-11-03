Photos: Top Bollywood stars party with Shah Rukh Khan at grand birthday bash in Mumbai

AFP

Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday was a grand affair.

As the clock struck midnight, a sea of devoted fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, to express their admiration. Then, King Khan hosted a birthday bash which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood and distinguished figures from across the country. The guest list included Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and even legend MS Dhoni, among many others. In summary, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday transcended a mere celebration; it evolved into a full-fledged festival.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with several other stars, shared glimpses of the birthday party with their fans. She shared a picture of herself with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and friends on Instagram Stories. "Celebrating cinema... The Badshah himself and my dear Pooja [Dadlani]," she wrote. Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, shares her birthday with the actor.

For the special occasion, Kareena Kapoor opted for a stunning white satin dress, while Karisma was dressed in a high-neck sequined piece.

Kareena went on to share another picture with Karisma and Amrita. The note read, "And Badshah, we are ready for you." Karisma was quick to share her own photos from the celebration. "All set to dance the night away,” she wrote.

Pooja Dadlani also shared a few moments from the celebration.

In one of the posts, Pooja Dadlani is seen dancing to the beats of Jawan's song.

Arjun Kapoor was also part of the birthday bash. Sharing his excitement on social media, the actor said, “A night to celebrate the King, the Badshah, the Pathaan of Indian Cinema!!” he wrote.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt were among the prominent guests captured on camera during the star-studded affair.

Despite all the bling and grandeur at his party, Shah Rukh Khan didn't forget to express his gratitude to his fans.

He wrote a note, "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

