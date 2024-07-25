Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis face off in 'The Thicket' trailer

The upcoming film portrays the love affair between a couple and their parents
Juliette Lewis and Peter Dinklage portray ruthless outlaws in the trailer for Tubi's dark Western, The Thicket, released on Tuesday.
In the film, Lewis plays Cutthroat Bill, a violent gang leader, while Dinklage portrays Reginald Jones, a cunning bounty hunter.
In one scene, Lewis's character remarks, "You're the littlest man I've ever seen," to which Dinklage's character replies, "You're the ugliest."
Directed by Elliott Lester, the movie follows Reginald and a young man named Jack, played by Levon Hawke, on a mission to rescue Jack's sister, who has been kidnapped by Bill's gang, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Their journey takes them into The Big Thicket, a dangerous area in turn-of-the-century Texas. The movie is based on Joe R. Lansdale's novel The Thicket.
