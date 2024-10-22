Tue, Oct 22, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 19, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Peter Dinklage joins Channing Tatum in 'Roofman'

The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a convict on the run

Peter Dinklage (Photo by Reuteres)

Actor Peter Dinklage, who is known for portraying Tyrion Lannister in the TV series Game of Thrones, is set to join Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in the film Roofman, reported Deadline.

It is written and directed by Derek Cianfrance.


The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a convict on the run who hid in a toy store so no one would find him.

Dinklage was recently seen in the Amazon MGM Studios comedy Brothers opposite Josh Brolin and Brendan Fraser, reported Deadline.


