Paris Hilton talks about fire on music video set

She was working on a music video when a fire broke out on the set

By ANI

Paris Hilton (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM

American media personality Paris Hilton said she’s fine after an accident that happened on the set of her music video, reported People magazine.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared an update about the accident. "Assessing the damages after yesterday's fire...It's heartbreaking to see so many of my favourite things destroyed ..., " she wrote.


She posted a video sharing a glimpse of what happened on the set and how everything had been damaged because of the accident.

She continued, "All of the gorgeous custom outfits that we had made for the music video, designer couture outfits, all my favourite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewellery, computers, cameras, phones, and so much more..But thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that's all that matters..Here's hoping Day 2 of filming Bad [expletive] Academy is a little less lit..Clearly, this #InfiniteIcon era is hot"


Earlier, she posted a story on her Instagram handle, stating, "Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today. As heartbreaking as it is, l'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me @hannahluxdavis @heidiklum @meghantrainor @lancebass and my entire team."

In a follow-up story update, she mentioned, "Not how I expected my music video shoot...to go...."

In another post, which might be from the sets, she wrote, "The show must go on... @heidiklum [sparkling emoji] #InfiniteIcon."

Hilton in July collaborated with Meghan Trainor for the song Chasin.

Hilton's album Infinite Icon will be out on September 6, reported People.

