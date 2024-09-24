E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Paris Fashion Week: Kendall Jenner, Alia Bhatt, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turn heads on the runway

A star-studded runway show presented by L'Oréal Paris opened Paris Fashion Week in grand Parisian style

by

CT Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM

Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM

On Monday, September 23, the personal care brand L'Oréal Paris held the Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris event at the Place de l'Opéra in Paris, France. Several stars graced the dazzling including Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, and Kendall Jenner who walked on the ramp.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

This year's event emphasised 'women's empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood' with the theme 'Walk Your Worth'.


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made waves on the runway with her association with L'Oréal Paris, showcasing her signature look. She looked stunning in a satin gown by Mossi, complemented by a bold red lip.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Alia Bhatt, who recently got appointed as global ambassador, also walked the ramp for L'Oréal Paris. At the 'Walk Your Worth' presentation at Palais Garnier, Alia and Andie MacDowell walked the runway together to showcase their works.

The actor shined in a Gaurav Gupta creation, wearing black velvet leggings paired with a striking metal top from the designer's Arunodaya 2024 couture collection.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley
CT Desk

More news from Entertainment