Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's 'grand Punjabi wedding' in Udaipur will be a week-long celebration

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 11:15 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 3:38 PM

In May of this year, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged engagement rings in a private ceremony. Since their engagement, there has been ongoing speculation that the couple would have a lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, later in the year.

According to the most recent report, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are set to tie the knot later this month, with the wedding festivities scheduled for September 23 and 24 at the Leela Palace and the Oberoi Udaivilas.

As per a report from The Hindustan Times, the wedding is expected to be a week-long celebration. Despite her hectic schedule, Parineeti has been planning the wedding day in, day out, reports mentioned. “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24," mentioned a source.

Additionally, the report indicated that the wedding festivities are slated to commence on September 17, with the primary wedding ceremony and other events set to take place at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

