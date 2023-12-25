Pankaj Tripathi's special tribute to former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 1:16 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 2:13 PM

Celebrating the 99th birth anniversary of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the makers of Main Atal Hoon, starring Pankaj Tripathi, dropped the first song from the film Desh Phele.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi treated fans with the first song on this special occasion.

The song takes into the world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a poet who rewrote history. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the heart-touching lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Payal Dev.

Main Atal Hoon stars Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, taking us through his extraordinary life!

Recently, the makers launched the trailer of the film, which revolves around the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

During the trailer launch, Tripathi opened up about his interest in politics and how he prepared for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic. He also recalled a funny anecdote from his college days when he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college days.

"I was in a youth wing. I have participated in andolans (movements). I was even jailed for a week! Then I realised that the path of politics is full of thorns. Hence, I took a turn and started developing an interest in street theatre. There was Kaildas Rangalaya, Patna, where I enrolled myself," Pankaj quipped.

Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will be released on January 19, 2024.

Pankaj said that he is honoured to bring Atal Bihari Vajpayee's story to silver screen.

"More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honoured to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atalji onto the big screens," he said.

The film is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

ALSO READ: