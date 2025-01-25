Padma Shri Awards 2025: Arijit Singh among list of recipients

File photo

The list of recipients of the Padma Awards 2025 were announced on Saturday, on the eve of Republic Day.

The award seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service and Trade and Industry.

The Padma Awards celebrate the achievements of remarkable individuals across India, recognising their significant contributions to society and inspiring future generations to follow in their footsteps.

The Padma Shri award is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Shri awardee list includes several names who have made a remarkable impact in their respective fields. Among them is exceptional playback singer and artist, Arijit Singh. The music icon has sung several immensely popular Bollywood songs including 'Channa Mereya' and 'Tum Hi Ho'.

Another one of the awardees is P Datchanamoorthy, an instrumentalist specialising in Thavil, a classical percussion instrument fundamental to South Indian music and culture, with more than 5 decades of experience.

Starting at the age of 15, he has performed in over 15,000 events across India, keeping the traditions of Thavil music alive and relevant.

Jagdish Joshila is also being awarded Padma Shri. He is a Nimadi and Hindi author from Khargone of over 5 decades. More than 50 historical and patriotic-themed novels, poetry and plays are to his credit.

A versatile folk artist from Gangtok, Naren Gurung's name is on the Padma Shri list. Naren devoted 60 years to preserving and promoting Sikkimese Nepali folk music and dance traditions.

Prolific 'Nirgun' folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan is also being awarded Padma Shri. He has devoted 5 decades to bhajan music, rooted in the traditional Malvi folk style since age 9. He renders verses of Sant Kabir, Goraknath and Dadu.

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian accolades, are divided into three categories, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.