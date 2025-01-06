'Paatal Lok 2' trailer out

On Monday, the makers of Paatal Lok unveiled the trailer of the second season.

The trailer of offers a glimpse into a crime thriller that thrusts underdog inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary into uncharted territory. Set against the backdrop of Nagaland, the trailer follows Hathi Ram as he teams up with his trusted ally, Imran Ansari, to continue to fight systemic forces and societal evil. Tasked with investigating the disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a dangerous drug syndicate, Hathi Ram is forced to navigate a maze of secrets while fighting his own personal demons.

Excited to return as Hathi Ram, Ahlawat said, "Paatal Lok Season 1 was a milestone in my career, and the overwhelming love it received still humbles me. Hathi Ram Chaudhary wasn't just a character, it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity, striking a chord with millions worldwide. With Season 2, we delve even deeper into Hathi Ram's psyche."

He added, "This season unravels the raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities, uncharted moral dilemmas, and his own shadows. It's darker, grittier, and layered with human complexities that will keep audiences on the edge. The teaser and poster have already ignited intrigue, and I can't wait for viewers to experience this thrilling chapter of his journey."

The new season will also bring back Ishwak Singh and fresh entries Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag. The eight-episode series will be out on Prime Video from January 17.