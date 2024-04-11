Oscars 2025 ceremony set to be held a week earlier

The actor shared the first look on his social media recently
In a move that has sparked anticipation and excitement among movie enthusiasts worldwide, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the 97th Academy Awards ceremony in 2025 will be held a week earlier than its predecessor.
Set to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, this shift marks a notable change in the prestigious event's calendar, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Not only is the date changing, but the timing of the festivities is also undergoing a modification for the second consecutive year.
The ceremony will commence at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST, an hour earlier than recent ceremonies, promising an earlier dose of glitz, glamour, and cinematic celebration.
ABC, the long-standing broadcasting partner of the Oscars since 1976, will once again bring the ceremony to millions of viewers across the globe. With its extensive reach, the broadcast is anticipated to captivate audiences in over 200 countries.
Alongside the main event, several key dates have been announced for the 2024-2025 Oscars season, offering a glimpse into the extensive preparation and anticipation leading up to the grand night.
In addition to the main ceremony, the Oscars season will also feature the prestigious Scientific and Technical Awards, recognising innovations and advancements in the field of filmmaking, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
As Hollywood gears up for another unforgettable night of celebration, anticipation is building for the Oscars 2025 edition, promising an earlier start and an abundance of cinematic splendour.
