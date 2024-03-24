Oscar winner Olivia Colman speaks about pay disparity in Hollywood

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 8:34 PM

Oscar winner Olivia Colman says she would be making 'a lot more' money if she were a male actor.

During an appearance on CNN's 'The Amanpour Hour', the actor-producer was asked if she has faced pay disparity in Hollywood. "I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 per cent difference," Colman told host Christiane Amanpour.

Known for starring in popular projects, including Broadchurch, The Favourite, The Crown, and The Father, the actor further said: "Don't get me started on the pay disparity... but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the aud...

Colman's remarks come months after actor Taraji P Henson opened up about feeling stuck within the same low earning range despite having a successful career in the industry. PTI

