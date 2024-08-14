'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 trailer drops

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM

Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building is set to dazzle audiences with its fourth season, which promises to be the show's "starriest season yet".

The streaming platform released a new trailer on Tuesday, offering a sneak peek into the latest adventures of the trio of amateur sleuths — Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez).

The end of the third season left fans reeling from the death of Charles' friend and former stunt double, Sazz (Jane Lynch).

In the new season, the beloved characters will grapple with their grief while embarking on a high-profile trip to Hollywood.

The plot thickens as a film studio begins adapting their podcast into a movie, leading to a whirlwind of new mysteries and celebrity encounters.

Hulu has heralded this season as a particularly glamorous affair, with a roster of guest stars that reads like a who's who of Hollywood.

The trailer reveals a star-studded line-up including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy.

The trailer gives a glimpse into how Longoria, Levy, and Galifianakis will portray themselves as actors cast in the film adaptation of the podcast.