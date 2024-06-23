'Only Murders In The Building' season 4 gets star-studded cast additions

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, from 'Only Murders in the Building', (Photo by Reuters)

The series Only Murders in the Building is gearing up to dazzle fans with its upcoming fourth season, introducing a star-studded line-up that includes Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria in pivotal roles.

The new season will take the trio of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) on an adventurous journey to Los Angeles.

As per Deadline, the plot thickens with the trio grappling with the aftermath of the shocking events involving Charles' stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), raising questions about the intended victim.

Their investigation leads them to Hollywood, where a studio is preparing a film adaptation of the Only Murders podcast.

Upon their return to New York, the amateur sleuths delve deeper into the enigmatic lives of the residents of the Arconia's West Tower, promising an even more epic and suspenseful narrative, according to Deadline.