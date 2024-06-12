Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding to star in horror rom-com 'Heart Eyes'

US actress and singer Olivia Holt. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:42 PM

Actors Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding will play leading roles in the horror rom-com Heart Eyes.

Directed by Josh Ruben, known for his work on Scare Me and Werewolves Within, this comic fright-fest is set to take place in New Zealand, promising a unique twist on the classic romantic comedy genre, says The Hollywood Reporter.

The screenplay for the movie is by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy.

The film will kick off with the emergence of the notorious Heart Eyes Killer, setting the stage for a night of terror and unexpected romance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot revolves around a pair of co-workers who, due to a series of bizarre events, find themselves mistaken for a couple by the elusive Heart Eyes Killer.

With Valentine's Day taking a deadly turn, the duo must navigate a night of terror while evading the clutches of the menacing killer.