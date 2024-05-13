NTR Jr finishes first schedule of 'War 2'

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 4:36 PM

Everyone's been keen on knowing all about 'War 2' ever since NTR Jr joined Hrithik Roshan in the action drama. The film had its first schedule being shot in Mumbai. And NTR Jr has timely finished his first schedule.

After spending nearly a month in Mumbai, NTR Jr is now back in Hyderabad.

'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.

Reportedly, the film also features Kiara Advani and is slated to release next year. However, an official announcement regarding the film's entire cast and release date is awaited.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Hrithik, on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023, expressed his happiness about sharing screen space with the 'RRR' star."I am very excited," exclaimed Hrithik on being asked about 'War 2' with Jr NTR.

On May 20, 2023, Hrithik even penned an interesting birthday wish for Jr NTR.He not only wished Jr NTR in Telugu but also told him about meeting him on the 'battlefield'.Taking to Twitter to wish Jr NTR, Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace...until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend)."

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is gearing up for the release of 'Devara', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke about the magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' and made them emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride.

He said, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

Interestingly, the magnum opus marks NTR Jr's second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film 'Janatha Garage' which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics. 'Devara' will be released in two parts. The first part of the film will be released later this year, in October.

