Not an easy profession: Bhumi on playing journalist in Bhakshak

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 2:51 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 2:52 PM

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has portrayed the role of an investigative journalist in the upcoming movie Bhakshak. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production and explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.

In Bhakshak, Bhumi will be seen looking into a case of sexual assault of children at a girl's shelter home.

Ahead of the release of the film, Bhumi shared her experience of stepping into the shoes of a journalist.

"Journalism is a difficult career...it needs a lot of courage to ask the right questions, especially to the people who are in power. To ask questions fearlessly definitely needs a lot of courage...I salute the journalists out there for doing their job with integrity and fearlessness. I have learned a lot by working on this film. I feel honoured," said Bhumi.

She also aired her views on the intense topic of the film.

"Working on Bhakshak was quite challenging as it is based on a sensitive and hard-hitting topic. The film asks questions at a core level that is bound to shake one's conscience. I hope the film sparks conversations that lead to meaningful change. The film sheds light on the crimes against the children," she added.

Bhakshak is directed by Pulkit. Along with Bhumi, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar also play pivotal roles in the film. It will be released on Netflix on February 9. ANI