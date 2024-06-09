Nora Fatehi raps, sings in new single, 'Nora'

Actor Nora Fatehi (Photo by PTI)

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 3:18 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 3:30 PM

Actress Nora Fatehi recently dropped a new single called Nora.

"Creating Nora with Warner Music has been an incredible journey for me. This song is a piece of my heart, bringing together the cultures that have shaped me," she said in a statement.

In the song, Fatehi raps in Moroccan and sings in English.

The song celebrates the vibrant culture of Canada, Morocco, and India.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Fatehi posted a video which shows the making of the song. "Follow me as I take u through the journey of My fittings, putting the looks together for "Nora"..Music video out now! #bts"

She also posted glimpses from the track and wrote, "So happy to finally share with the world "NORA"out now! This song is very special to my heart ..Check it out on my YouTube channel!"