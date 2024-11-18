Noel Gallager's 'best' guitar sells for more than Dh1 million

Propstore CEO Stephen Lane holds Oasis Noel Gallagher's custom silver sparkle Gibson Les Florentine guitar at a Propstore facility. (Photo by Reuters)

The guitar described by Noel Gallagher as "the best in the world", which he played on the third Oasis album Be Here Now, sold at auction on Saturday for £226,800 ($286,000; over Dh1 million).

The custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar that starred on the 1997 album was one of Gallagher's primary guitars during the height of Oasis's fame.

It was made for him at Gibson's custom shop and appeared in performances on The David Letterman Show and Saturday Night Live.

"It's not one of the best guitars. It's the best guitar," Gallagher said of the instrument in a 1997 interview with Spin magazine.