Nicole Kidman was once 'insecure about looks'

In a new docuseries, the Oscar winner discusses the parameters of fashion in the 90s

By ANI

Nicole Kidman (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM

Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:31 PM

Actor Nicole Kidman is letting people into a secret: when she was younger, she was insecure about her looks.

In Hulu docuseries In Vogue: The 90s, the Oscar winner discusses the parameters of fashion in the 90s.


Kidman, who was regarded as one of the most promising young stars of the 1990s, was the next in line to don an item of clothing designed by designer John Galliano just for her to wear to the 1997 Oscars.

When Galliano approached her, the Hours actor recalled that there was a lot going on in her mind concerning her body image and how she felt about the dress that was specially created for her.

"Can you believe it?" Kidman said, adding, "My whole life, I wanted to be 5'2" and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5'11 and completely sort of skinny and flat-chested was like, 'Great, we can dress you.' "

Kidman also talked about how much she respected people who had established their own identities in the fashion industry.

"I grew up watching Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly, all these women whose style was created with the designers that they're affiliated with," said Kidman.

She continued expressing her views, saying, "They just loved fashion. So I remember thinking, but of course, this should be brought into Hollywood now, and we should be wearing the things that are made in these gorgeous little salons in Paris. Because that's what they used to do, so why aren't we still doing it?"

Kidman recalled the night she wore the dress designed by Galliano, "I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5'11 at the age of 14," she said.

"I would get teased, and it wasn't kind. So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who's been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world," she added, reported People.

