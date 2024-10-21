Nicolas Cage voices concerns over AI's impact on authentic film performance

Nicolas Cage (Photo by Reuters)

At the 25th Newport Beach Film Festival, actor Nicolas Cage delivered a powerful message to aspiring actors, urging them to be cautious about the encroachment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the film industry.

Speaking before receiving the Icon Award during the festival's Honors Brunch at the Balboa Bay Resort, Cage emphasised the need for young performers to protect their unique artistry from manipulation by technology, according to Deadline.

Cage expressed his belief that film acting is an "organic, from-scratch process" that arises from creativity and imagination.

He said, "Film performance, to me, is very much a handmade, organic process. It's from the heart, it's from the imagination, it's from thoughts and detail and thinking and honing and preparing."

He highlighted the emergence of EBDR (Employment-Based Digital Replica), a form of AI technology that aims to replicate an actor's performance.

According to Deadline, Cage warned, "This technology wants to take your instrument. We are the instruments as film actors. We are not hiding behind guitars and drums."

He pointed out that this new technology could significantly alter how performances are perceived, stating, "The studios want this so that they can change your face after you've already shot it--they can change your voice, they can change your line deliveries, they can change your body language, they can change your performance."

EBDR is one of the digital replicas included in the SAG-AFTRA agreement with studios, which was established following the recent Hollywood strikes.

This generative AI reportedly requires a performer's involvement for specific projects, allowing studios to manipulate elements of the performance post-shoot.