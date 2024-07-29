E-Paper

Nicola Coughlan, Jonah Hauer-King join 'Doctor Who' cast

Coughlan will portray Joy, a 'determined woman whose life is changed forever when she meets the doctor'

By ANI

Nicola Coughlan (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 11:50 AM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM

San Diego Comic-Con was abuzz with exciting casting updates for Doctor Who during the Into the Whoniverse panel on Friday.

According to Deadline, the panel revealed that Jonah Hauer-King, known for his role in Disney's The Little Mermaid, will be joining the cast for the upcoming season of the iconic British sci-fi series.


Hauer-King's character will play a significant role in the storyline involving Ruby Sunday.

In addition to Hauer-King's casting, Nicola Coughlan celebrated for her role as Penelope Featherington in Netflix's Bridgerton, announced her participation in the Doctor Who Christmas special.


Coughlan will portray Joy, a "determined woman whose life is changed forever when she meets the doctor."

Her announcement came with a teaser showcasing a glimpse of the special episode.

Coughlan's recent work includes starring in the sitcom Derry Girls and the comedy series Big Mood.

She is also featured in the film Seize Them! and is currently filming The Magic Faraway Tree alongside Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy.

Hauer-King, who made waves with his performance in The Little Mermaid, has recently completed filming the romantic comedy The Threesome, produced by Star Thrower Entertainment, Filmopoly, and Jupiter Peak.

According to Deadline, the panel also unveiled a new spin-off series from Doctor Who.

Titled The War Between The Land And The Sea, this five-part series will star Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, with appearances from Doctor Who alumni Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrien.

The new series will be a collaborative effort between the BBC and Disney+.

