‘We parted mutually': Bollywood director Farhan Akhtar on Shah Rukh Khan’s exit from Don 3

After the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the role of Don in the third instalment of the hit franchise.

Director Farhan Akhtar recently announced Ranveer as the new ‘Don’ with a special announcement video.

Several fans showcased their disappointment over the new casting of the film.

In an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that he and SRK “parted mutually”.

“I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is,” Akhtar told Variety.

Farhan also said that he is excited to work with Ranveer Singh in the third instalment of the film.

He said: “I’m really excited Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energising us, so to speak.”

In the announcement teaser, Ranveer could be seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. He donned a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorised it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

The ‘Don’ series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in ‘Don 2’.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

A new era of Don will begin in 2025. Farhan earlier announced a road trip film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Farhan told Variety that the film is currently on hold.

“We just have issues with dates, and the actors' strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see,” Farhan said.

Farhan referred to an ongoing writers and actors' strike in Hollywood.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. The upcoming film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Farhan announced 'Jee Le Zaraa' in August 2021.

"Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai' to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08. I cannot wait to get this show on the road," Farhan had posted on Twitter.

Farhan has penned the film's script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.