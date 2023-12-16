Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff celebrates 40 years of 'Hero'

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. — AFP file

It's a special day for veteran actor Jackie Shroff as his hit film Hero completed 40 years on Saturday.

Celebrating his four-decade-long journey, Jackie took to social media and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film.

"From Dust to Star...#Hero #40years," he captioned the post.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Hero also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and late actors Amrish Puri, Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar.

Ghai also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Hero.

"Today celebrating 40 years of our HERO 1983 launched many of us as — banner as Mukta arts pvt ltd — Jackie Shroff n Meenaxi Sheshadri - Saroj khan N her first Filmfare award — singer RESHMA immortal song — singer Anuradha Podwal n Manhar Udhas — flute theme by Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Laxmikant Pyarelal — 75 weeks run. Feel blessed," he wrote.

Hero won hearts not only with its story but also with its music. Each and every song added to the charm of Hero, whether it was Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahin, Tu Mera Janu Hai or Ding Dong Oh Baby Sing A Song. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

The film turned Jackie Shroff into an overnight star.

At the moment, Jackie is being lauded for his performance in Prime Video's film Mast Mein Rehne Ka. In the film, he shares screen space with Neena Gupta.

