Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' mints Rs10 billion globally

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 6:36 PM

The highest-grossing Bollywood release this year and the fourth-highest of all time, superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer action-thriller ‘Jawan’ continued its marauding run across the global box office, surpassing a phenomenal Rs1,000 crore (Rs10 billion) milestone worldwide.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sanya Malhotra shared this exciting news with her fans.

She captioned the post: “History in the maKING ft. Jawan! 🔥”

‘Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

With his previous release 'Pathaan' and now 'Jawan', SRK has become the first actor to have two films grossing Rs10 billion each in a single year.

Post the success of the movie, the makers recently held a press conference in Mumbai.

The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh said: “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya make the stellar cast of the film, which his South helmer Atlee's maiden Bollywood directorial.

Released on September 7, ‘Jawan’ marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

The film received massive responses from the audience and has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’.

"We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'," the superstar said.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.