New summer camp announced in Dubai

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:40 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 2:41 PM

Blossom Nursery has announced the launch of its Circus Adventure Summer Camp, offering children a summer filled with fun, creativity, and learning. The camp runs from July 1 to August 23, with flexible scheduling options available at most Blossom Nursery locations.

This year’s theme, The Circus Adventure, promises a dynamic and enriching experience for young learners. Children will engage in a variety of circus-themed activities such as hula hooping, juggling, bowling, role-play, and sensory play. Additionally, they will learn about animal safety protocols, explore animal habitats, and participate in rescue missions. These activities are designed to develop fine and gross motor skills, enhance creativity, and foster social and emotional growth.

“Our goal is to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment where children can explore, learn, and have fun. The Circus Adventure theme offers a unique blend of physical activity, sensory play, creative expression, and educational exploration,” says May Zalat, Head of Education at Blossom Nursery.

Highlights of the Circus Adventure Summer Camp:

Engaging Circus Activities: Children will learn and perform various circus acts, improving their coordination, balance, and performance skills.

Animal Care Workshops: Interactive sessions on animal safety and care, fostering empathy and responsibility.

Creative Crafts and Role Play: Encouraging children to create costumes, props, and engage in imaginative play.