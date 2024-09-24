New relatable emojis are coming to smartphones in 2025

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:58 AM

Next year, smartphone and computer users will have access to a fresh set of emojis, says CNN in a report, including a long-awaited symbol that resonates with many: an exhausted face with bags under its eyes. This new addition is one of eight emojis approved by the Unicode Consortium, the non-profit organisation responsible for regulating emoji standards worldwide.

The exhausted emoji, representing the fatigue so many experience in today’s fast-paced world, won the title of "most anticipated" emoji at the World Emoji Awards, capturing more than 60 per cent of the vote. Its popularity underscores the collective yearning for a digital expression of burnout, which will soon be available to users across various platforms. Feel free to use it as much as you want at your respective jobs.

Accompanying the exhausted face are a few other quirky, yet meaningful emojis: a root vegetable, a harp, a fingerprint, a purple splatter, a shovel, and a flag representing Sark, a small island in the English Channel. Notably, the leafless tree emoji, which may seem simple at first glance, carries a profound message. Submitted by Brian Baihaki, the tree symbolises the increasing prevalence of drought and the urgency of addressing climate change.

The emoji lineup has already been previewed by Emojipedia, a popular emoji reference site, which released sample images earlier this year. These new emojis are expected to be available across devices throughout 2025, with operating systems such as Apple iOS and Alphabet’s Android putting their own unique spin on the designs.