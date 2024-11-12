New Apple feature enhances travel convenience

Apple has unveiled a new iOS feature called "Share Item Location," allowing users to securely share the location of their misplaced items via an AirTag or other Find My-compatible accessories. The feature is now available worldwide as part of the iOS 18.2 public beta and will soon launch for all users of iPhone Xs and newer models in a free software update.

With Share Item Location, users can seamlessly share the real-time location of their belongings with third parties, like airlines, providing a more efficient process for locating lost or delayed items during travel. Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, said, "The Find My network and AirTag have proven to be a powerful combination for users while travelling, providing invaluable location information when bags have been misplaced or mishandled. With Share Item Location, we’re excited to give users a new way to easily share this information directly with third parties like airlines, all while protecting their privacy.”

How It Works

Users can generate a Share Item Location link within the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Recipients of this link can access a website that displays the item’s location on an interactive map. The website refreshes with new location updates and timestamps to aid in tracking. Privacy is maintained at every step: the shared location expires automatically after seven days, can be disabled as soon as the item is reunited with the user, and can be stopped by the owner at any time.

Airline Integration for Lost Luggage Support

Apple has collaborated with over 15 international airlines to integrate Share Item Location into their customer service operations, including major carriers such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, British Airways, Air Canada, and Singapore Airlines. By accepting Find My item locations, these airlines aim to improve baggage recovery for travellers carrying AirTags in their luggage. More airlines will be added over time. Apple’s Find My network leverages Bluetooth technology across a vast, crowdsourced network of over a billion Apple devices to detect and locate missing items. The network is built with privacy and security at its foundation: all location data is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, with Apple and third parties unable to access a device’s location. ALSO READ: The hidden costs of Apple’s AI: What users need to know about Apple Intelligence 'Life is all about growing and learning': Shaquille O'Neal on dropping beats for new Yas Island video