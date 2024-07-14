Netflix’s 'The Perfect Couple' navigates murder, mystery at wedding

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:48 AM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:49 AM

Netflix is set to release The Perfect Couple, a six-episode adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's acclaimed novel of the same name.

The teaser trailer, recently unveiled on YouTube, hints at a wedding that spirals into chaos when a body is found on the beach, transforming a joyous occasion into a murder investigation.

Nicole Kidman stars as Greer Garrison Winbury, the mother of the groom, while Liev Schreiber portrays Tag Winbury, the groom's father.

The narrative centres around Amelia Sacks, played by Eve Hewson, who is preparing to marry into one of Nantucket's most affluent families.

As the wedding festivities unfold, the atmosphere shifts dramatically with the shocking discovery of a corpse.

"As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect," Netflix teased on social media.

The trailer showcases Amelia's journey into the opulent world of the Winbury family, highlighting her concerns about their secretive nature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At one dinner table scene in the teaser trailer, she questions the necessity of signing non-disclosure agreements.

Dakota Fanning's character warns, "The key to this family is to just stay on the periphery where it's safe."

As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement is seen interrogating Kidman's character, with one officer probing, “Is there something you want to tell me?”

In contrast, Schreiber's character maintains a calm demeanour, dismissing the situation as "dramatic for an accidental drowning."