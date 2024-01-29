Netflix to release documentary on the Sheena Bora case on February 23

Arshiya Faraghat and Yousif Tammam met through 'League of Legends' and have been married since 2017
Netflix is all set to release it's documentary The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth on February 23.
The documentary, for which the streamer has collaborated with MakeMake and India Today Group, promises to peel back the layers of the sensational murder of Sheena Bora and the subsequent arrest of Bora's sister and media executive Indrani Mukerjea. Mukerjea and her husband, media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, were arrested in 2015.
The docu-series features Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations, the streamer said in a release.
Helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, is produced by Terry Leonard and also features Ranjeet Sangle and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. PTI
