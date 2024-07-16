Neha Kakkar joins Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:10 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:11 PM

Singer Neha Kakkar has joined Karan Johar's talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Johar welcomed her to his talent management agency.

Sharing a couple of pictures with the singer, he wrote, "We are so THRILLED to have @nehakakkar joining our DCA music family! I have known Neha for years and she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to talent & hard work in the field of music. To many many many paths to be carved ahead, blazing with power, love & music!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Johar is making headlines for his recently released action-thriller Kill.

Kill, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, tells the story of army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).

The film's cast, led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has garnered praise for their performances, especially in the film's adrenaline-pumping action sequences set against the backdrop of a tense train journey.