Need a pet sitter in the UAE? There's an app for that

In the bustling city of Dubai, where the skyline is as diverse as its inhabitants, Serbian national and Dubai-resident Monja Madan has taken a huge step in extending warmth and care to pet lovers through her app PetWatch. The recently launched app promises to redefine pet care in the UAE through innovative features that connect pet owners with certified pet sitters, ensuring both safety and peace of mind.

With pet ownership in the UAE increasing by 25 per cent over the last five years, the demand for reliable pet care services has surged significantly. Addressing this growing need, PetWatch has emerged not just as a solution but as a revolutionary approach to building a trust-centric pet care community.

Madan explains the motivation behind the app. “PetWatch was created out of a genuine need among pet owners. We understand the worries that arise when leaving a beloved pet behind,” Madan said. “Our platform connects pet owners with trusted sitters and builds a community where pets are cherished like family. With love, trust, and safety at its core, we strongly believe the PetWatch app will reform pet care in the UAE.”

The app encourages pet owners and pet sitters to complete and verify their registrations – it is a step towards responsible pet parenting and gives both parties transparency and peace of mind when booking and providing pet-sitting services. Completion of registration includes uploading photo ID documents, pet passport copies, and genuine profile photos for ease of identification.

A recent survey by PetWatch revealed that over 68 per cent of pet owners have expressed concern regarding the reliability of pet sitters. To tackle this, the firm added a new filter; every pet sitter listed on the platform undergoes a rigorous certification process, including tailored training, ID checks, and in-person meetings, ensuring that each one is well-equipped to handle pets with the utmost care and professionalism.

“PetWatch fosters a supportive community by offering daily specialist customer support, ensuring pet sitters and owners can access professional advice and resources whenever needed,” said 37-year-old Madan.

The additional features such as GPS tracking for real-time location updates and in-app chat enhance communication between pet owners and sitters, ensuring owners are continually updated about their pets’ activities and well-being.

Tried and tested handlers

“By combining certified expertise with robust community engagement, PetWatch empowers pet owners and sitters alike,” added Madan. “PetWatch — registered in Innovation ONE, DIFC, Dubai — represents more than just a platform; it’s a movement toward a better way to care for our pets.”

Looking ahead, PetWatch plans to integrate health tracking tools and educational resources into its platform, providing valuable insights into pets’ health and behaviour. PetWatch is now available for download on iOS and Android, offering a comprehensive solution that attends to the core concerns of pet owners — ensuring reliable care, safety, and fostering a sense of belonging within a community of like-minded pet enthusiasts. As this app takes its first steps in the UAE market, it sets a promising precedent for the future of pet care services, where technology and community meet to create a safer, happier environment for our furry friends. Features you can look forward to: Certified Pet Sitters: Through the mandatory Pet Sitter Training Programme, sitters acquire essential skills needed for top-notch pet care. Vetting and Accreditation: Each sitter undergoes thorough verification processes to establish a trust baseline for pet owners. Hands-On Experience and Ongoing Education: PetWatch sitters receive practical training from professional vets and dog trainers, preparing them for any pet care situation. Community Engagement and Support: The app promotes a supportive environment, offering Specialist Customer Support daily for any needed advice or resources.

Innovative App Features: From personalised pet profiles, in-app chat, GPS tracking, to pet care checklists and easy payment options, PetWatch ensures a seamless user experience.